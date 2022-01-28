Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 34.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.86. 12,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,009. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

