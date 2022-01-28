Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 219,589 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of AGNC Investment worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AGNC traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 76,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

