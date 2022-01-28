Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $8.14 Million in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 804,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,129,000.

Shares of DWACU stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09.

