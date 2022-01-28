Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

LAD traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,768. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.05.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

