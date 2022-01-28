Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after acquiring an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,830. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

