Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 524,412 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,412 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $19,910,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. 160,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,875. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

