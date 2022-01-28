Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:HWELU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,083,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,000.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $23,616,000.

HWELU remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

