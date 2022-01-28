Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.46 on Friday. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

