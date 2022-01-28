Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.51

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.51 and traded as high as $36.18. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 21,699 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

