Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $19,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.08. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,513.39, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.