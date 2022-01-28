World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of World Acceptance worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average of $204.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $118.83 and a one year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

