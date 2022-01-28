Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Tops $10.24 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and $207.03 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $37,755.78 or 0.99977334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,257 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

