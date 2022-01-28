Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $378.65 or 0.01040825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $923.14 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,180,350 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

