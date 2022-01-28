Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.18 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $35.89 or 0.00094802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $60.18 million and $2.65 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00105685 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

