WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

