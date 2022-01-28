WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

WVFC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

