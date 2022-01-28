WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
WVFC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
