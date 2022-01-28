Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.