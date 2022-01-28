X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 652,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 795,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.