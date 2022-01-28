Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.44 Million

Analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $94.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $115.60 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $215.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -319.20 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

