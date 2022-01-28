Xend Finance (XEND) Price Hits $0.0999 on Top Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $302,977.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

