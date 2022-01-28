Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the programmable devices maker on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Xilinx has decreased its dividend by 74.1% over the last three years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.64.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

