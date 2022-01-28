XIO (XIO) Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

