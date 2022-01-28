Xion Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,130.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $346,396.21 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.