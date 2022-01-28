XMON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, XMON has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $39,363.49 or 1.04897107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.