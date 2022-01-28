XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Short Interest Down 64.9% in January

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAX opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

