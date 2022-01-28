XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.95. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. 1,363,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,971. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.