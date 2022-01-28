XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $162,037.18 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $162,037.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00132046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00176877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.