Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.