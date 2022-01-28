Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

