Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.17

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and traded as high as C$5.30. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 2,175,519 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on YRI shares. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2204223 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

