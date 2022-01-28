Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -113.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. Yandex has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yandex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,433,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,386,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,297,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

