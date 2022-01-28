yAxis Market Capitalization Reaches $707,569.46 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $707,569.46 and $95,568.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

