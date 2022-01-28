Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Tops $24,095.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $24,095.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240646 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00102779 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,056,162 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

