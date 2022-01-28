Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940,983 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Yellow worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.04.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

