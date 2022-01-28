YF Link Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $314,064.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $68.34 or 0.00181351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

