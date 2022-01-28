Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $212,655.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.00 or 0.06689609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,828.36 or 0.99983149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

