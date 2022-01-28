yieldwatch (WATCH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $50,941.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $50,941.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,459.24 or 0.06639244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00053961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.14 or 0.99792776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052041 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

