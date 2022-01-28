YUSRA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $16,436.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 57.7% lower against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.35 or 0.06641838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.53 or 1.00066183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052023 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

