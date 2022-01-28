Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. 3D Systems has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 138.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

