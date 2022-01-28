Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $46.35 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 547.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 183.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 724.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 639.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

