Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

NYSE:BURL opened at $224.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.36. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

