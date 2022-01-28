Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Announce $1.90 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. CDW posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $184.53. The stock had a trading volume of 806,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89. CDW has a twelve month low of $130.22 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

