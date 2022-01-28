Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

