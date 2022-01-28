Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter worth $381,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,822. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

