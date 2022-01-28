Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Billion

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $28.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

