Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce sales of $108.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.30 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $465.31 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $147.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $600,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,363 shares of company stock worth $38,490,870. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

