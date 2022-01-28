Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $424.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $95.72 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.