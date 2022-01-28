Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $424.88 Million

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $424.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.10 million and the highest is $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $95.72 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.