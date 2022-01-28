Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

BMRA opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.69. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

