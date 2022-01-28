Zacks: Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

