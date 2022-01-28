Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

DAL stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

